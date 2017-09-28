Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will get the first start of his career next Monday against the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN.

The Bears are benching veteran Mike Glennon in favor of Trubisky, who Chicago traded up to grab with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Glennon, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Bears in March, struggled in his first four games. He turned the ball over four times against the Green Bay Packers in a one-sided loss on Thursday.

Trubisky, meanwhile, had a solid preseason, but Bears coach John Fox routinely said that they wanted to let the rookie quarterback develop before starting him.

The Bears, however, are 1-3 and are desperate for a change. They will have had 10 full days to get Trubisky ready, so the move doesn’t come as a huge surprise.