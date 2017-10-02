BOONTON, N.J. (AP) - The campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy says “now” is the time to discuss “sensible gun safety measures.”

The comments come after the fatal shooting in Las Vegas that resulted in at least 58 deaths. They came in response to GOP candidate Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno declining on Monday to answer questions about gun control legislation.

Murphy has said he backs legislation vetoed by Republican Gov. Chris Christie to ban .50-caliber weapons and require so-called smart guns to be sold in the state.

Guadagno on Monday at an unrelated news conference declined to state her position on those bills. Instead she says law enforcement investigations into the shooting should play out first.

Christie cannot seek a third term because of term limits. The election is Nov. 7.