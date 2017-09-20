Reaching for a political solution after Sunday night’s horrific shooting in Las Vegas, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called for a new special select congressional committee to combat gun violence.

In a letter to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Mrs. Pelosi said that the day after the shooting needed to be about more than just mourning and prayer.

“Congress has a moral duty to address this horrific and heartbreaking epidemic. Charged with the solemn duty to protect and defend the American people, we must respond to these tragedies with courage, unity and decisive action,” she said.

She also demanded quick passage of a bill to stiffen background checks for gun purchases.