The NFL will hold a moment of silence Monday for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas before the Redskins’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made the request, an NFL spokesman told TMZ.

Initially, ESPN was not going to air the national anthem during Monday’s broadcast. In light of the shooting, ESPN will televise the anthem and then the moment of silence.

ESPN says following the tragic events in Las Vegas, they will now air the national anthem before MNF tonight followed w. moment of silence. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 2, 2017

At least 58 people were killed and more than 400 were injured after a gunman opened fire late Sunday at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.