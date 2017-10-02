Law enforcement authorities have identified a 64-year-old Nevada man as the lone gunman in the horrific mass shooting that killed more than 50 people and wounded more than 200 at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of Clark County, which surrounds Las Vegas, told reporters early Monday morning that the gunman was identified as Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, and said authorities also believe they have in custody a woman who was traveling with Paddock.

The Independent described Paddock as a white male.

Paddock was killed by officers during a raid on the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, from which authorities believe he opened fired on a nearby outdoor music festival on Sunday night.

It was not immediately clear how or where officers apprehended Marilou Danley, the woman whom authorities described as a “companion” with the shooter.

Gunfire erupted from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay late Sunday night and at least 50 people — including two off-duty police officers — were killed during the shooting. More than 200 others wounded.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began

ringing out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, according to The

Associated Press.