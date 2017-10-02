Las Vegas police say more than 400 people were hospitalized in a mass shooting at a country music concert.

Police said Monday morning that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms.

Authorities say that 406 people were taken to hospitals and 50 of those are dead, including an off-duty Las Vegas police officer. His name was not immediately released.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says Paddock first checked into the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on Sept. 28 and was found dead inside a hotel room.

Two on-duty officers were also hurt. One of those has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.