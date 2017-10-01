NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is day to day after an MRI exam showed a strain of his hamstring.

Coach Mike Mularkey says they will not play him against Miami if there’s any chance of further damage.

Mularkey updated Mariota’s status Monday, saying the Titans (2-2) want to be smart with their quarterback.

Mariota, who ran for two touchdowns, aggravated his hamstring in the first half of the Titans’ 57-14 loss to the Texans . Mariota currently has a passer rating of 79.8 with three touchdown passes and three interceptions, and he has completed 66 of 110 for 792 yards.

Mularkey says a final decision on whether Mariota plays when Tennessee visits Miami (1-2) could come just before the game Sunday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker