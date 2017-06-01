President Trump will address the nation Monday about the deadly attack in Las Vegas, the White House announced.

Mr. Trump will make remarks at 10:30 a.m. at the White House.

Earlier, the president responded on Twitter to the mass shooting that killed more than 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a country music festival. It is the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!” the president wrote on Twitter.