President Trump is not reopening a political debate on gun control in the immediate aftermath of the shooting massacre in Las Vegas, the White House said Monday.

“There is a time and place for a political debate but now is the time to unite as a country,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy. Today is a day for consoling the survivors and mourning those we lost. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with all those individuals,” she said when asked at the daily press briefing about the need for new gun laws.

Mr. Trump has been a fierce defender of the Second Amendment.

Ms. Sanders said that immediately after the most deadly shooting attack in U.S. history was not the time to discus policy.

“There is an open and ongoing law enforcement investigation,” she said. “A motive has yet to be determined and it would be premature for us to discuss policy when we don’t fully know all the facts or what took place last night.”