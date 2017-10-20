A federal appeals court gave the Trump administration 11 days to find a sponsor for a 17-year-old illegal immigrant minor seeking an abortion on Friday, avoiding a decision on whether the constitutional right to an abortion extends to illegal immigrants.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in an order issued by the clerk evaded the sticky constitutional question by putting pressure on the government to put the young woman, identified as “J.D.” in the custody of a sponsor, so the government conflict over facilitating an abortion is squashed.

“The Government argues that this process by which a minor is released from HHS custody to a sponsor does not unduly burden the minor’s right under Supreme Court precedent to an abortion. We agree, so long as the process of securing a sponsor to whom the minor is released occurs expeditiously,” said Mark J. Langer, the court clerk, on Friday evening.

In a curious aside, the court said the federal government had assumed J.D. possesses a constitutional right to have an abortion.

The three judge panel had listened to oral arguments from both sides of the case earlier on Friday where the Trump administration said the young woman, who is 15-weeks pregnant, is not being burdened by the government’s refusal to facilitate an abortion for her, because she could have returned to her own country for the procedure.

The hearing was a result of a stay issued by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday halting an abortion that had been ordered the day before by U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan.

The minor illegally entered the U.S. last month from Mexico without her parents as part of the surge of unaccompanied alien children (UAC) who have streamed into America in the last five years.

Under federal law, unaccompanied alien children caught at the border are supposed to be quickly processed by Homeland Security, then released to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) at the Health and Human Services Department.

If they have family in the U.S., they are typically sent to them. Otherwise, they are placed in a federally contracted shelter until a sponsor can be found to take them, while they await the outcome of their deportation case.

In J.D.’s situation, one relative was contacted as being a potential sponsor, but declined to do so. She is being kept in a government-run shelter in Brownsville, Texas, and was alerted she was pregnant by the shelter, which is required to do a medical checkup for new arrivals.

J.D. fled Mexico because of abuse at home, where her parents still live, and she got a judge’s permission to have the abortion, complying with Texas’s informed consent law.

But ORR has said it cannot transport her because that would mean spending taxpayer funds.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the girl, says it has a doctor lined up to perform the abortion, and there is transportation ready to take the girl.

A lower-court judge ruled Wednesday that the abortion must proceed, but the appeals court halted that ruling Thursday, setting up the high-stakes showdown.

The ACLU told the court Friday the young girl’s constitutional right to an abortion has been violated, and she’s suffered irreparable harm by the government.

“Everyday she remains pregnant takes a toll on her physical and emotional health,” argued Brigitte Amiri, an attorney for the ACLU.

The Trump administration, though, argued the girl has other options. She could either get a sponsor in the U.S. — though none has stepped forward yet — or she could agree to be deported back home, where she can follow through with whatever options she has there, outside of U.S. custody.

Texas, meanwhile, said it feared becoming a “sanctuary state for abortion,” while pro-life groups worry there will be a surge of illegal immigrant women and girls hoping to take advantage of relatively unfettered access to abortion in the U.S.

“This is a case which would incentivize an abortion-import business for illegal immigrant minor girls in defiance of state laws. And who is being asked to run the business? Taxpayers and the government Office of Refugee Resettlement,” said Majorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List.