NEW YORK (AP) - A federal appeals court in New York will get an early look at some of the legal issues surrounding President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

Two lawsuits filed in Brooklyn have sought to block the Republican president from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Those cases still are at early stages, with lawyers arguing over what records the government must turn over to the plaintiffs.

A federal appeals judge on Friday temporarily suspended lower court rulings related to record production.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court will now get involved in determining how much information the Trump administration has to turn over about how it decided to end the DACA program.