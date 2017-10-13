San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said Friday that President Trump is living in an “alternative reality” in regards to the situation in Puerto Rico.

“I think the president lives in an alternative reality world that only he believes the things that he’s saying,” Ms. Cruz said on CNN. “But certainly people are still without electricity. We knew it was going to take a long time for that to happen, but the basic services are still not there yet, and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of how it’s supposed to go.”

Ms. Cruz has been a vocal critic of the president’s handling of Puerto Rico’s recovery after Hurricane Maria left much of the island destroyed and without power.



Recovery efforts there have been slow, which critics say is due to the president’s poor response to the crisis. Others say the extent of the damage, compared to the hurricanes in Florida and Texas, has made it more difficult to get adequate supplies to the island.

Mr. Trump said Thursday that he gives his administration a “10” on a scale of one to 10 on how they responded to the crisis.

“If it is a 10 out of a scale of 100, of course, it is still a failing grade,” Ms. Cruz quipped.

She said that even FEMA representatives have told her they haven’t been able to fully assess the damage left in wake of the storm.