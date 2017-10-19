President Trump said Friday that although Sen. Rand Paul voted against the budget, the senator will vote for the tax reform plan.

“The Budget passed late last night, 51 to 49. We got ZERO Democrat votes with only Rand Paul (he will vote for Tax Cuts) voting against…..” Mr. Trumptweeted, referring to the Kentucky Republican.

“….This now allows for the passage of large scale Tax Cuts (and Reform), which will be the biggest in the history of our country!” he added.

Senate Republicans passed the budget plan late Thursday night without Democratic support, but passing the bill allows Republicans to move ahead on tax reform without the need for Democratic support. Republicans put a legislative tactic into the budget that allows tax reform to pass with a simple majority instead of the required 60-vote threshold to prevent a filibuster.

The details of the tax plan are still being hammered out, such as where the tax brackets will actually be set, but the White House has pledged to pass the bill prior to the end of the calendar year.

