The company behind the anti-Trump intelligence dossier that rocked last year’s U.S. election went to federal court Friday to try and block the House Intelligence Committee from getting access to its banking records.

The firm, Fusion GPS, filed a petition in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, according to a source knowledgeable about the situation.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity with The Washington Times, said the House Intelligence Committee had subpoenaed Fusion’s banking records in an effort to determine who financed former British spy Christopher Steele’s work to write the dossier during the summer and fall of 2016.

Little information is known about the subpoena by the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in last year’s U.S. presidential election.

Fusion, headed by former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson, invoked the Fifth Amendment this week rather than testify on Capital Hill about its role in commissioning and compiling the dossier. The company has also refused to hand over certain documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee citing its First Amendment rights.

The House Intelligence Committee has failed to verify any of the major allegations that Mr. Steele made in the dossier against Mr. Trump and others. The 35-page document purportedly found evidence that the Russian government had damaging financial and personal information on Mr. Trump that could be used to blackmail the then-Republican presidential candidate.