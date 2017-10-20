SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it’s looking for possible new detention sites in the Salt Lake City area.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the agency posted a request for information on a federal contracting website last week that states it was trying to identify locations “to hold criminal aliens and other immigration violators.”

The agency requested information in Salt Lake City, Chicago, Detroit and St. Paul, Minnesota. The request states that facilities for the Salt Lake City area must be able to hold 200 to 600 people, must be near a hospital and within 180-miles of the agency’s field office.

Agency officials say their Office of Acquisition Management and the Enforcement and Removals Operations conduct market research regularly on renewing or acquiring new contracts by soliciting feedback.

