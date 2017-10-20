LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Lansing officials are again looking at renaming a city street after Cesar Chavez, following two previous attempts over the last two decades to honor the civil rights activist.

The Lansing State Journal reports the latest proposal would rename a portion of Grand River Avenue as Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. City Council member Jody Washington says Old Town is a neighborhood where the Latino community has historically settled.

The Old Town Commercial Association initially opposed the renaming, sending letters of opposition written by business owners along the street. But an association official says the group dropped its opposition after disagreements grew divisive with a nonprofit working to preserve Chavez’s presence in the city.

The council will hold a public hearing on the issue next week.

