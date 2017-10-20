OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A lawmaker was fined $1,000 after the state legislative ethics boards said he broke ethics laws by campaigning on state time and using state resources.

The board ruled Friday that Rep. Jesse Young, a Republican from Gig Harbor, traded texts and emails with his legislative assistant in 2016 about campaign issues. He faces another $500 penalty if he commits another ethics violation before the 2022 election.

The ruling states the pair did not honor “the line between legislative and campaign work, with both persons acting in violation” of ethics law, the News Tribune reported .

Young says he was fully transparent with the ethics board and turned over records and emails, and vowed Friday not to have a legislative assistant work on his campaigns in the future.

___

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com