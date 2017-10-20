MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Tyler King and Keion Davis each scored two rushing touchdowns to help Marshall beat Middle Tennessee 38-10 on Friday night.

King ran for 129 yards and Davis added 40 yards on 10 carries. It was Marshall’s first game with four rushing scores since Nov. 8, 2014, at Southern Mississippi.

Marshall opened the scoring on the first possession of the game as King ran for a 15-yard touchdown. It was 14-3 after Marshall linebacker Ty Tyler disrupted John Urzua’s pass and Artis Johnson returned an interception 17 yards for a score. On Middle Tennessee’s next offensive play, C.J. Windham fumbled it and Marshall scored three plays later on Davis’ 9-yard untouched run.

Davis put Marshall up 28-10 on a short run and the Thundering Herd had a 21-point lead at halftime.

Chase Litton was 16-of-24 passing for 168 yards for Marshall (6-1, 3-0 Conference USA). His streak of 27 straight games with a passing touchdown came to an end. It was the second longest active streak among FBS quarterbacks.

Urzua threw for 220 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Middle Tennessee (3-5, 1-3), which was held to 53 yards rushing.

