ASHBURN — Kicker Nick Rose tried to avoid signing a lease in case a NFL team came calling.

After being released from the San Francisco 49ers in September, Rose returned to Austin, Texas to live with his girlfriend — a situation where he didn’t need a lease. The two have been dating since college, where Rose was a kicker for the University of Texas.

In the preseason, Rose, 23, failed to beat out veteran Robbie Gould. Back in Austin, Rose spent the following time lifting weights, kicking and hoping for another shot.

That opportunity came Monday when the Washington Redskins asked Rose if he could try out to be the team’s kicker. The Redskins had an opening after Dustin Hopkins suffered a hip injury.

By Monday night, Rose was on a plane; Tuesday, he won the job.

“You never know when you were going to get an opportunity,” Rose said. ” … Then I got the call here, and here I am.”

Rose, though, is used to moving at a moment’s notice.

His dad, Michael, was a lieutenant colonel and an engineer in the Army. Born in Hawaii, Rose moved every couple of years.

From Hawaii, there was California, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, a move back to California, and back to Texas. Got all that?

“We knew he was fighting for us and our country,” Rose said. “As a kid of that, you understand at a young age what he’s fighting for and what he’s doing and the service he’s providing the country.”

At Texas, Rose made 71.1 percent of his field goal attempts and 95 percent of his extra point attempts, graduating in 2016. But he’s never appeared in an NFL regular season game. He went 3-for-4 in the preseason, which includes making a 55-yard field goal. He also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, but failed to make the roster as an undrafted free agent.

So given the lack of NFL experience, why did the Redskins choose Rose to replace Hopkins? He beat out three other kickers, including veteran Mike Nugent, in his tryout.

“Nick kicked the best,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “He had the most pop on his kicks, kickoffs and field goals. He didn’t miss any so we thought we’d give him an opportunity. [We] get to let him practice out here today and tomorrow and hopefully he’ll be the guy for us and we plan on it.”

Gruden admitted there is some hesitation to see how Rose performs “when the lights cut on.”

Rose said he’s ready to be called upon.

“I’m a young guy, so I’ve got a pretty good leg,” Rose said. “I think I can bring a lot of consistency inside 50 to the team. I think I can get us some points that we need.”

The Redskins placed Hopkins on injured reserve Tuesday. Initially, Gruden listed Hopkins as “week-to-week” with a hip flexor strain.

Gruden said Hopkins could return this season. The NFL changed its rules this offseason to allow teams to bring two players off IR instead of one. If the Redskins choose this route, Hopkins must spend a minimum of eight weeks on IR, but will be able to practice after six weeks, if he’s able. At the earliest, Hopkins would be eligible to play Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the meantime, Rose becomes the Redskins’ 18th kicker since 2000.

“You always pack light,” Rose said.”You’re always ready to leave. Even when you live somewhere for two or three years, you don’t really accumulate that much stuff because in the back of your head, you’re ready to go.”