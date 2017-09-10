ASHBURN — The Washington Redskins are getting healthier.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Friday that he expects running back Rob Kelley to play Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting cornerbacks Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland, meanwhile, increased their workload in practice.

Kelley missed last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. Kelley, who also missed Week 3 with a ribs injury, has 131 yards in three games.

“Yeah, he’s doing good,” Gruden said. “If he plays, then yes, he will probably be back at number one. We’ll use all three of them, like we always do.”

Gruden said Breeland and Norman looked better and participated in more team drills, which aren’t open to the media.

Breeland suffered a knee injury after getting chop blocked in the third quarter by 49ers tackle Joe Staley. Norman, on the other hand, is recovering from a fractured rib.

In other injury news, the Redskins gave a rest day to starting safety D.J. Swearinger, who was previously listed with a hamstring injury over the last few weeks.

“He’s been a little bit sore as of late the last couple weeks and I just think from a mental standpoint, he wanted to rest a little bit,” Gruden said. “A lot of times he likes to take a step back and just kind of see the big picture back there with [defensive backs coach] Torrian Gray and watch and do all the communication things with him, so it was good.”

Left tackle Trent Williams (knee soreness) did not practice, but did work with trainers to the side. Tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) was out, as well.

Gruden said he trusts a number of players to be able to play if they don’t practice throughout the week, Williams included.

“You’d love them to practice to get the looks and the reps, but this time of year, you’re not always going to have that luxury,” Gruden said. “So you have to trust the fact that they’re paying attention in meetings and can go out and execute the plan despite not getting the reps.”