PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Rutgers has moved its Nov. 4 football game and wrestling duel against Maryland from Yankee Stadium to on-campus High Point Solutions Stadium because of the Yankees‘ postseason run.

Rutgers said Friday that the joint decision with the Yankees was made to allow a sufficient amount of time to logistically stage the events in Piscataway.

“We were looking forward to staging this historic event at Yankee Stadium,” athletic director Pat Hobbs said in a statement. “With two weeks until the date, it was important for us to finalize details that help ensure our fans and our student-athletes have a one-of-a-kind experience. As a result of the Yankees‘ amazing postseason run, there were operational concerns that called for us to make a decision at this time. It was agreed that moving the game to High Point Solutions Stadium was the best option under the circumstances. We value our continuing partnership with the New York Yankees and will be cheering them on this weekend and hopefully in the World Series.”