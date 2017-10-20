WELLS, Maine (AP) - A Maine high school will review its “Warriors” nickname and a logo featuring a Native American in a feathered headdress after a complaint of racist behavior at a recent football game.

Amelia Tuplin told the Portland Press Herald that students at Wells High School wore face paint, pounded buckets as if mimicking American Indian drumming and performed mock dances and chants. Her son, a Micmac Indian, is quarterback at Lisbon High School, which played Wells last week.

The superintendent of the Wells school district, James Daly, says an investigation found that no fans intentionally engaged in offensive behavior.

Daly sent a letter to Tuplin saying the review of the mascot and logo will be thoughtful and deliberate, though he did not include specifics.

