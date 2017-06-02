After heavy pressure from lawmakers and other stakeholders, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Thursday night sided with pro-ethanol lawmakers and said his agency will abandon many controversial changes to the nation’s ethanol mandate — prompting a top biofuels leader to claim that Mr. Pruitt apparently has had an “epiphany” over the past few days.

In a letter to seven key senators, Mr. Pruitt — who had been critical of ethanol during his time as Oklahoma attorney general — shot down several major concerns about looming adjustments to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), the federal law that requires the blending of ethanol with gasoline.

The letter comes just days after Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican and perhaps the loudest pro-ethanol voice in Congress, threatened to hold up nominees for top-level EPA posts if Mr. Pruitt didn’t acquiesce to their demands on the RFS.

Mr. Pruitt’s letter on Thursday night suggests that strategy, along with this week’s daily dose of letters, press conferences, and public relations campaigns by ethanol advocates, has been effective.

“I reiterate my commitment to you and your constituents to act consistent with the text and spirit of the RFS. I take seriously my responsibility to do so in an open and transparent manner that advances the full potential of this program as envisioned by Congress, rural America, and the president of the United States,” he said in the letter.

Specifically, Mr. Pruitt said proposed blending volumes under the RFS will not be cut any further than the preliminary levels released over the summer, putting an end to fears that the Trump administration would try to gut the program. He said the final levels actually could be higher.

The administrator also said his agency wants to work with Congress to offer year-round access to E15 — gas with 15 percent ethanol — which currently isn’t available during summer months due to ozone concerns. The ethanol lobby has made a push for year-round E15 a top priority.

Mr. Pruitt also said the EPA will scrap plans to count ethanol exports toward RFS volumes every year. That proposal, ethanol industry leaders say, would’ve run counter to the spirit of the RFS, which at its core was designed to strengthen America’s energy independence.

Ethanol proponents praised the decisions and said they’re happy Mr. Pruitt, for the most part, has come down on their side.

“The U.S. ethanol industry is grateful for administrator Pruitt’s epiphany on the road to the RFS,” said Bob Dinneen, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association, the ethanol industry’s top trade group. “We look forward to working with EPA to preserve and grow the RFS, encourage innovation in the production and marketing of biofuels, and secure common sense reform in the regulations that have kept higher octane ethanol fuels from being sold year round.”