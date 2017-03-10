BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) - Corey Seager is expected to be in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup for the opener of the World Series after missing the NL Championship Series because of back pain.

Seager, an All-Star shortstop, watched from home as the Dodgers eliminated the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs in Game 5.

Manager Dave Roberts says Seager is “doing everything he can to get healthy” and the Dodgers “expect him back for Game 1.”

As anticipated, Clayton Kershaw will pitch the World Series opener against the Houston Astros or New York Yankees on Tuesday night. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner held Chicago to a run over six innings on Thursday night and will pitch Game 1 on regular rest.

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Tigers were in talks to hire Ron Gardenhire as manager, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. Gardenhire was the bench coach this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He managed the Minnesota Twins from 2002-14.

The Tigers are replacing Brad Ausmus after four seasons at the helm. Detroit finished tied for the worst record in the majors this year at 64-98 and faces what figures to be a tough rebuilding process.

Gardenhire is plenty familiar to Tigers fans after his long run managing an AL Central rival. The Twins won the division six times in his first nine seasons in charge, and he was voted AL Manager of the Year in 2010.

OLYMPICS

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Carlos Nuzman, the head of last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will be released from jail following a decision in a top Brazilian court.

The 75-year-old Nuzman was arrested two weeks ago amid an investigation into a vote-buying scheme to bring the 2016 Games to Rio. He is expected to leave prison on Friday.

Members of Brazil’s Superior Tribunal of Justice decided Nuzman’s arrest was not proportional to the accusations made against him.

The court also said Nuzman, former president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, cannot leave Brazil.

On Wednesday, Brazilian prosecutors announced several formal charges against the sports executive, including corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and running a criminal organization.

PRO FOOTBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected after shoving an official when he ran onto the field during a scuffle against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It all started when Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was hit late on a run by Kansas City’s Marcus Peters midway through the second quarter. Raiders offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn immediately confronted Peters.

Lynch, who is close friends with his fellow Oakland native Peters, then sprinted onto the field from the bench to join the fray. Line judge Julian Mapp tried to break up the fight but Lynch pushed him and grabbed his jersey.

PRO BASKETBALL

DALLAS (AP) - The brother of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris was fatally injured in an early morning crash on a Dallas expressway.

A Dallas police statement says 38-year-old Bruce Harris died Thursday afternoon of injuries from the 1:40 a.m. Thursday crash on U.S. 75 just north of Loop 12 in North Dallas. Officer Tamika Dameron, a police spokeswoman, said Harris and another man were in a disabled vehicle when it was slammed from behind and set on fire by a car with two 23-year-old men.

All four occupants were taken to Presbyterian Hospital about a block from the crash site. Harris died hours later. The Dallas Morning News reported Harris was a brother of the Mavericks guard, who was excused from practice Thursday. Team officials wouldn’t comment.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt coach Stephanie White says it is a “slap in the face” to the Gamecocks that South Carolina still is waiting for an invitation to the White House as the national women’s basketball champions.

Texas A&M; coach Gary Blair took it a step further: He suggests President Donald Trump call coach Dawn Staley personally and ask her to visit.

“She deserves that honor and her team - but more importantly the country - needs to see a women’s basketball team in the White House being recognized. That’s something that they’ve earned,” said Blair, who visited the White House after his Aggies won the 2011 national title.

Blair said he understands it’s been busy with hurricanes and the shooting in Las Vegas. He also suggested congressmen from South Carolina help out the Gamecocks. Blair called Staley an Olympian who has done more for race relations in South Carolina than any politician in the entire state.