Billionaire activist Tom Steyer is calling for President Trump’s impeachment in a new television ad, warning viewers that he is a “clear and present danger who is mentally unstable” and urging voters to pressure Congress to give the commander in chief the boot.

“He’s brought us to the brink of nuclear war. Obstructed justice at the FBI. And in direct violation of the Constitution, he’s taken money from foreign governments and threatened to shut down news organizations that report the truth,” Mr. Steyersays in the ad. “If this is not a case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become?”

The eight-figure national television buy is part of a “Need to Impeach” push from Mr. Steyer, who is apparently flirting with a Senate bid after investing tens of millions of dollars into Democrats in 2016.

The New York Times reported this month that Mr. Steyer is hoping to make the impeachment push a defining issue of the 2018 campaign and sent a letter calling for impeachment earlier this month to Democratic lawmakers and the party’s campaign arms in the House and Senate.

“Join us and tell your member of Congress that they have a moral responsibility to stop doing what’s political and start doing what’s right,” he says in the ad. “Our country depends on it.”