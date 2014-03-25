The infamous “underwear bomber” who nearly killed 289 people on an Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight on Christmas Day 2009 has filed a lawsuit over his treatment in prison.

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab was convicted in 2012 for an attempted terror attack on Northwest Airlines Flight 253, which involved detonating explosives in his pants. The Nigerian, whose bomb fortunately malfunctioned, now says in a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that his rights in a Colorado Supermax facility are being trampled.

“The [Special Administrative Measures] imposed on Mr. Abdulmutallab prohibit him from having any communication whatsoever with more than 7.5 billion people, the vast majority of people on the planet,” his complaint reads, CBS News reported Friday.

Abdulmutallab claims that stints in solitary confinement and other measures “severely restrict his ability to practice religion” with fellow Muslims.

The inmate also claims that white supremacists regularly “harass Muslim inmates” in part of the facility known as H-unit.

“The jihadi is proud to kill in the name of God and that is exactly what God told us to do in the Koran,” Abdulmutallabmaintained during a guilty plea in October 2012.