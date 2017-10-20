SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A video taken by a man remodeling a house in Oregon shows federal immigration agents arresting his co-worker, even though they acknowledged they lacked a warrant to enter the home.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it’s now investigating the Thursday incident near Beaverton, Oregon. The agency said the arrested man has been released. Spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe said the matter has also been referred to watchdog groups both within ICE and in its parent department in Washington.

Mat Dos Santos, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, said the video has enough information to show significant wrongdoing by the federal agents.

George Cardenas, who shot the video and posted it on Facebook, repeatedly told the officers he had not invited them inside and that they were breaking the law.