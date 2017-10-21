HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Jeremi Briscoe threw four touchdown passes in the first half and Sam Houston State breezed to a 63-27 victory over Lamar on Saturday.

Briscoe finished with 371 yards on 17-of-36 passing for the Bearkats (6-1, 4-1 Southland Conference). Briscoe hooked up with Nathan Stewart for the first two scores, including a 52-yarder, and delivered a 57-yard scoring strike to Coree Compton and a 20-yarder to Tyler Scott.

Stewart had five catches for 147 yards. Remus Bulmer rushed for 103 yards and a score on eight carries and Corey Avery added 48 yards on 11 carries with two TDs for the Bearkats.

The two teams combined for 1,170 of total offense, including 643 yards for Sam Houston State. The two teams combined for 772 yards of offense in the first half. The Bearkats pulled away with a 31-point second quarter.

The Cardinals (1-6, 0-5) outrushed the Bearkats 286-253, led by Kirkland Banks’ 73 yards on seven carries. Derrion Randle and Andrew Allen each had a pair of rushing touchdowns for Lamar. Allen added 228 yards on 17-of-33 passing, but threw two interceptions.

