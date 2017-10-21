LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Calum Foster and Colby Burton returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first quarter and McNeese tied an NCAA record with four interceptions returned for scores while dominating Incarnate Word 55-7 on Saturday night.

Dominique Hill had a third quarter interception and 38-yard return for a touchdown. Marcus Foster returned the fourth 29 yards in the final quarter, tying the NCAA record. The Cowboys swiped a total of five passes from two Incarnate Word passers.

James Tabary threw for 276 yards and a score and ran for another for McNeese (6-1, 4-1 Southland Conference), winners now of six straight.

Desmond Hite returned the opening kickoff 96 yards to give Incarnate Word (1-6, 1-4) its only score.

Foster picked off Sean Brophy at the UIW 42 and rambled in for the score. On UIW’s next series, Burton made the pick at midfield, returning it 51 yards for a touchdown.

