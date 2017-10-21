CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Aaron Spann III’s end zone interception with 1:10 to play, his second of the game, preserved The Citadel’s 20-14 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Trailing 14-7 at the half, the Bulldogs (4-3, 2-3 Southern Conference) sandwiched two Jacob Godek field goals around a 4-yard touchdown run by Rod Johnson to pull out the win.

The Citadel, averaging 294 yards a game on the ground, piled up 227 of its 405 in the second half. Grant Drakeford had 97 on eight carries and Dominque Allen 88 on 13 as five players had more than 40 yards.

Allen completed just 2 of 7 passes for 39 yards, both to Josh LeBlanc, including a 25-yard touchdown in the first half.

Darrel Bridges ran for 149 yards for the Mocs (1-7, 1-4), including touchdowns of 61 and 1 yards. Chattanooga had three turnovers, making it 11 in the last four games while forcing none.

