CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) - Patrick Tyler had three touchdown passes and James Felila ran for 143 yards with two scores on 27 carries and Southern Utah beat Eastern Washington 46-28 Saturday night.

Tyler completed 22 of 33 passes for 183 yards and added 49 yards rushing, while Landen Measom had eight receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns for Southern Utah (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky Conference).

Southern Utah used a nine-play, 80-yard drive to take the lead for good when, on fourth-and-2, Patrick Tyler hit Logan Parker for a 26-yard touchdown with 7:39 to go. A couple plays later, Jalen Russell intercepted a pass to set up a 12-yard scoring catch by Measom that made it 39-28 just 75 seconds later.

Eastern Washington (5-3, 4-1) committed four turnovers and had its five-game win streak snapped. Gage Gubrud had 246 yards passing and 64 yards rushing, but threw three interceptions.

The Eagles took a 14-0 lead on a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Sam McPherson in the first quarter and, after Jay Green’s 1-yard scoring run and Parker’s 2-point conversion run, Dre Dorton returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to make it 21-8 with 5:12 left in the first half. Felila had an 8-yard TD run before the half, Measom added an 8-yard scoring reception in the third and Manny Berz hit a 43-yard field goal to make it 25-21 going into the fourth.

On third-and-15, Gubrud hit Zach Eagle - who, replay confirmed, dragged his back foot before stepping out of bounds - for a 20-yard gain and, on the next play, Antoine Custer scored on a 2-yard run to give EWU a 28-25 lead with 11:32 left.

