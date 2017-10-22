GLEN ROCK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities are trying to determine who owned a mystery train hauling rocks on tracks owned by New Jersey Transit that is suspected of causing a series of brush fires.

Glen Rock Fire Chief Thomas Jennings told NorthJersey.com that witnesses saw the work train causing sparks Saturday and heard a screeching sound before the fire.

He says that New Jersey Transit says the train did not belong to them and were looking into whose train it was.

Several commuter trains were delayed because of the brush fires.

No one was hurt and only fencing and vegetation alongside the tracks were damaged.