White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the Trump administration has faced an unprecedented level of “hostility” from the press.

Mrs. Sanders was responding to comments from New York Times White House reporter Glenn Thrush, who called the perceived tension between the media and the White House “overstated.”

“I know Glenn well, but you know I think that there’s always going to be tension between whatever administration is in place at that time with the White House press corp,” Mrs. Sanders said in a recorded interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “But I do think that there is a heightened tension certainly between this administration and the press. I think you can see that in the coverage.

“I mean, I’ve been around press and worked in politics my entire life, and I’ve never experienced the kind of hostility that I think we see day to day.”

Mrs. Sanders, the third woman to serve as White House press secretary, was interviewed by Fox News host Dana Perino, the second woman to serve in the position.

“But you are the first working mother to ever have this job,” Ms. Perino said. “In this job, everybody sees you all the time. We know that you’re working 24/7. So how do you balance it all?”

“I think one of the biggest things is the moments I do have with my kids I have to be really present,” Mrs. Sanders said. “I try to put my phone away and fully focus on the time that I have with them and try to block out specific time, whether it’s early in the morning ― I think it’s probably a blessing I have early risers.

“People always ask what’s the hardest thing about your job,” she continued. “For me, it’s being away from my family.”

Asked whether she would ever run for office, Mrs. Sanders said it’s not likely, but didn’t rule it out.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I never like to say never because it’ll come back to bite you. Every time I think I have a perfect plan for my life, God tells me otherwise.”