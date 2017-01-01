By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Sunday, October 22, 2017

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (61)8-015251
2. Penn St.7-014442
3. Georgia7-014093
4. TCU7-013274
5. Wisconsin7-012415
6. Ohio St.6-111656
7. Clemson6-111137
8. Miami6-011018
9. Notre Dame6-1106613
10. Oklahoma6-110409
11. Oklahoma St.6-189410
12. Washington6-183612
13. Virginia Tech6-179114
14. NC State6-166616
15. Washington St.7-164815
16. Michigan St.6-161518
17. South Florida7-060416
18. UCF6-050020
19. Auburn6-239721
20. Stanford5-234422
21. Southern Cal6-231911
22. West Virginia5-219623
23. LSU6-218224
24. Memphis6-111125
25. Iowa St.5-298-

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M; 74, Michigan 60, Mississippi St. 43, San Diego St. 7, Georgia Tech 5, South Carolina 2, Marshall 1, Toledo 1.

