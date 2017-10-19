President Trump continued his feud with Rep. Frederica S. Wilson in a tweet on Sunday, calling the Florida Democrat the “gift that keeps on giving” for the Republican Party.
In a tweet the previous day, Mr. Trump encouraged the media to focus on Mrs. Wilson.
Mrs. Wilson drew the president’s ire when she said Mr. Trump offended the family Army Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four soldiers killed in an Oct. 4 ambush in Niger. She said Mr. Trump told the soldier’s widow that her husband “knew what he signed up for, but when it happens it hurts anyway.”
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, whose Marine son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, strongly condemned Mrs. Wilson’s remarks.
“It stuns me that a member of Congress listened in to that conversation,” Mr. Kelly told reporters on Thursday. “I thought at least that was sacred.”
Mr. Kelly also called Mrs. Wilson an “empty barrel” ― a term that Mrs. Wilson later said was racist.