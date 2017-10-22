SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Springfield City Council will consider a declaration that Abraham Lincoln’s hometown is a “Welcoming City” to immigrants and refugees.

Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso (dih-SEHN’-zoh) is sponsoring the proposal .

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports it wouldn’t create a “sanctuary city.” DiCenso says people from all over “come here to learn and contribute” and the city should ensure they feel welcome.

Immigrants headed for Springfield in the 19th Century to work in then-prolific coal mines. Now there’s a University of Illinois campus, medical school and a large health care network and other draws.

The resolution is inspired by the “Welcoming America ” program. It’s not legally binding but reaffirms the city as a “place of support” for immigrants and refugees.

The council will hear a presentation Tuesday. A vote is expected Nov. 7.

