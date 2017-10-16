PHILADELPHIA — Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland will play Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles after being listed questionable with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring) was announced inactive. Cornerback Josh Norman (rib) is out as well, but that’s not a surprise, seeing as it was announced Saturday.

Breeland was hurt last week in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers when tackle Joe Staley cut him with a chop block and missed the rest of the game. He was limited in practice throughout the week, but Redskins coach Jay Gruden praised his “Gumby” like healing abilities.

Quinton Dunbar will start in Norman’s place.

Besides Breeland, tackle Trent Williams (knee) and Mason Foster (shoulder) are active after also being questionable. Running back Rob Kelley returns to the lineup after missing the 49ers game with an ankle injury.

Here is the full list of Redskins inactives: