Sen. Bernie Sanders confirmed Sunday that he plans to run in 2018 as an independent, reports the Concord Monitor.

“I am an independent, and I have always run in Vermont as an independent, while I caucus with the Democrats in the United States Senate,” Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, said to the paper. “That’s what I’ve been doing for a long time and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Pundits speculated that Mr. Sanders may switch parties for his re-election bid ahead of a possible 2020 presidential run. Although he would still be able to run for the Democratic nomination, many believed that an early switch would be a definitive signal the senator is considering a run.

Mr. Sanders has attended two events in New Hampshire — the first presidential primary state — in the past two months sparking suspicions he may be serious about a 2020 run. Despite Mr. Sanders popularity in the Democratic Party, the 76-year-old senator will likely face scrutiny about his age if he were to run.