The Boeing Co. signed a $13.8 billion agreement Monday at the White House to sell planes to Singapore International Airlines, a deal that President Trump said will create 70,000 jobs in the U.S.

“Otherwise we’ll cancel the order,” Mr. Trump joked.

Others attending the event included Vice President Mike Pence, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Boeing Executive Vice President Kevin McAllister, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and presidential adviser Jared Kushner.

Mr. Trump is hosting Mr. Lee for a series of meetings at the White House focused on trade and national security.