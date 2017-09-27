New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie pushed back on claims Monday that he said President Trump will not follow through on addressing the opioid crisis.

“(1/2)The comments attributed to me today in WaPo by Congressman Kennedy are false. I speak for myself on this issue. Let me be very clear,” Mr. Christietweeted referring to former Rep. Patrick Kennedy, Rhode Island Democrat.

“(2/2)I know that POTUS supports fighting this epidemic aggressively. In the days ahead, his actions will speak louder than anything else,” the Republican governor added.

Mr. Kennedy was quoted in a Washington Post piece on Monday that claimed he and Mr. Christie have spoken about the opioid crisis and that Mr. Christie expressed doubt about Mr. Trump’s handling of the issue.

“Christie doesn’t mince words,” Mr. Kennedy was quoted as saying. “He said, ‘If he doesn’t recognize this as the issue of our time, his presidency is over.’ “

Mr. Christie chairs the president’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, of which Mr. Kennedy is a member.

The commission has drafted recommendations for combating the nationwide crisis, but Mr. Kennedy said he feared that none of the recommendations would be used. The draft of recommendations is due to the president on Nov. 1.

Mr. Trump has also taken heat for not declaring the opioid crisis a national emergency after saying he would back in August. As recently as last week, however, Mr. Trump said he still plans to declare a national emergency “in the next week.” This follows an explosive CBS News and Washington Post report on the drug situation facing many communities across the country.

The report also led Rep. Tom Marino, Pennsylvania Republican, to withdraw his name from consideration to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy. The report linked Mr. Marino with legislation that made it more difficult for the Drug Enforcement Administration to crack down on questionable drug shipments or sales.

