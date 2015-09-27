The Trump administration announced Monday it has settled dozens of lawsuits that Catholic universities, charities and others filed over President Obama’s “contraception mandate,” defusing a yearslong legal saga that had reached the Supreme Court.

Mr. Trump recently issued rules that vastly expanded the universe of employers who can claim an exemption from the mandate, an outgrowth of Obamacare that required employers to insure an array of birth control drugs and devices as part of their health plans or else pay crippling fines.

The action cleared the way for the Justice Department to announce settlements with 78 organizations that were still battling the rules in court.

“This brings to a close protracted litigation that never should have happened in the first place. As this president and this Attorney General have made clear, they will always seek to protect and defend religious liberty,” Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said.

Under Mr. Obama, only houses of worship and certain grandfathered employers were exempted from the mandate, so devout business owners and faith-based universities, charities and hospitals cried foul and sought a similar carve-out from the courts.

Mr. Trump’s new rule says religious nonprofits and for-profit companies can now avoid the mandate by claiming a religious or moral objection, so long as they notify their employees of the change. Publicly traded companies must pinpoint a religious objection to claim an exemption.