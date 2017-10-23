President Trump discussed North Korea’s nuclear threat Monday with the prime minister of Singapore, with the Asian leader acknowledging there are “no quick and easy” solutions.

At a White House event in the Rose Garden, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said his country shares with the U.S. its condemnation of North Korea’s “dangerous provocations.”

“Pressure is necessary, but so is dialogue,” Mr. Lee said.

Mr. Trump said only that both nations are devoted to countering North Korea’s aggression. He will begin a nine-day trip to Asia, with stops including in South Korea and China, late next week.

Mr. Lee said the U.S.-China relationship is the most important one in the world. The U.S. is seeking China’s help in pressing North Korea to scale back its nuclear and missile programs.