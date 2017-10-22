After several feuds with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, President Trump said the fighting can be helpful in getting things done.

“Sometimes it helps, to be honest with you,” Mr. Trump said in an interview on Fox Business that aired Monday. “Sometimes it gets people to do what they’re supposed to be doing, and that’s the way it is.”

Mr. Trump’s Twitter habits, especially those slamming lawmakers on either side of the political aisle, have been a source of frustration for those on Capitol Hill. The latest scuffle with Sen. Bob Corker, Tennessee Republican, caused considerable tension in the Republican ranks, and many said that it was a distraction from the debate on taxes or health care reform.

On taxes, Mr. Trump said there actually could be five brackets because there’s a zero percent bracket that many have not discussed in the debate on tax reform. He added that the fourth bracket, that would be for the highest-income earners, has not been set yet.

“We may not have that,” Mr. Trump said referring to the fourth bracket. “But I would rather do that than do anything to hurt the middle class.”

He expressed confidence that Republicans likely had the votes to pass the bill before the end of the year, saying it would be “sooner rather than later.”

“I think we have the votes. I think [Kentucky Sen.] Rand Paul is actually going to vote for the tax cuts. I think other people, you know, we have tremendous enthusiasm this time,” he said.