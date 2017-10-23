PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Eagles were without starting cornerback Ronald Darby for the fifth straight week and starting linebacker Mychal Kendricks for Monday night’s game against Washington.

Darby practiced this week for the first time since he dislocated his right ankle in the opener against the Redskins. Darby was listed as inactive and might be ready to play Sunday against San Francisco.

Kendricks (hamstring) had 17 tackles in Philadelphia’s win against Charlotte. Najee Goode will start for Kendricks at weak-side linebacker.

Joining Darby and Kendricks on the inactive list were wide receiver Shelton Gibson, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, defensive end Steven Means, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls and guard Chance Warmack.

The Redskins got a boost with cornerback Bashaud Breeland in the lineup. Breeland had been questionable with a knee injury. Cornerback Josh Norman (ribs) was inactive. Also inactive for the Redskins were safety Deshazor Everett, linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, guard Tyler Catalina, offensive tackle Ty Nsekshe, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and defensive lineman AJ Francis.

___

