The Plain Dealer, Oct. 21

When will FirstEnergy Corp. accept that no means no?

Over and over, the utility has been denied its attempts in Ohio to prop up its uncompetitive nuclear plants with fees tacked onto the bills of ratepayers. The plans have been almost universally condemned and rejected.

But FirstEnergy is back with a new plea, one that is roughly half what it wanted Ohio lawmakers to approve last time. Legislators’ answer must still be “no.”

The Perry and Davis-Besse nuclear power plants, near Cleveland and Toledo, respectively, can’t compete with new natural-gas-fueled power plants. So, to help insulate FirstEnergy from its bad decisions, the utility wants to make consumers pay. The latest effort would cost ratepayers roughly $2.50 a month extra (about $30 a year), The Plain Dealer’s John Funk reported this week.

All told, House Bill 381, sponsored by Rep. Anthony DeVitis, a Green Republican, would allow Akron-based FirstEnergy to collect an extra $180 million a year for 12 years. That’s less than the $300 million a year for 16 years the utility first sought. But no matter the amount, subsidizing Perry and Davis-Besse would be like subsidizing harness-makers just as Henry Ford started making cars. It’s a bet on the past. …

Enough is enough. Just say no to FirstEnergy.

The Columbus Dispatch, Oct. 23

There are more things wrong with U.S. immigration policy than we can list here, but a recent story illustrated one of the most irrational: We turn away people who already are contributing to society and the economy.

For an especially foolish case, see the story explaining how hundreds of thousands of children who were born in India but have lived most of their lives in the U.S. will, unless rules change, have to leave when they turn 21. They’re being raised by parents with H-1B work visas, in skilled jobs, and most have American dreams of their own.

Just when they could start contributing via their own careers, they’ll become illegal and have to leave because, as adults, they no longer will share their parents’ work-visa status. It follows, then, that many of their highly skilled parents also will leave, rather than send their barely adult children alone back to countries they know nothing about. …

Opponents of illegal immigration - the ones who ask, “Why don’t they follow the rules?” - should understand that, for many, “the rules” will never allow them to come. …

President Donald Trump’s nativist rhetoric has made it harder than ever to reach a national consensus on immigration. But addressing the nonsensical barriers to legal immigration by skilled professionals is a good place to start.

The Youngstown Vindicator, Oct. 17

Rule by intimidation and edict are the hallmarks of a dictatorship, which is why President Donald J. Trump’s threats against the news media, members of Congress and even owners of professional football teams are not to be taken lightly.

It is evident that the president sees himself as the supreme leader, much like his pal Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

Trump has expressed impatience with America’s democratic form of government in which the executive, legislative and judicial branches share power. …

But it is Trump’s unrelenting criticism and even threats against the press that should give every thoughtful citizen pause.

We say thoughtful because Trump’s supporters have bought into the ridiculous notion that the news media are the enemies of the American people.

The president and his minions disregard the fact that a free, unfettered press is one of the main pillars of our democracy.

Freedom of the press is etched in the Constitution of the United States, which the president has sworn to “support and defend.”

Yet, Trump, as he did during last year’s campaign, continues to demonize the mainstream media in an attempt to dissuade reporters from covering his presidency objectively. …

The Sandusky Register, Oct. 23

We don’t pretend to understand the human dynamics of it. The behavior of Harvey Weinstein and men like him should be wholly, completely and abundantly unacceptable, in the workplace, in the home, anywhere and anyplace.

The women who’ve come forward with their own personal testimony against the Hollywood movie producer, and other men with similar traits, must be champions to this cause and continue speaking out with that message.

Never be silent again: Wholly, completely and abundantly unacceptable, in the workplace, in the home, anywhere and anyplace. …

It’s been decades since Anita Hill testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about the sexual harassment she endured. Professor Hill laid out a clear foundation for understanding, but to this day too many men - like the members of that committee - fail to understand and fail to call out other men who behave so inappropriately.

Like those senators, then, who approved the man Hill accused of harassment for a U.S. Supreme Court seat, too many men and too many women accept the status quo.

We believed Professor Hill and we believe the women who’ve spoken out now.

