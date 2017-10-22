Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play against the Washington Redskins next Sunday, according to multiple reports.

A New York judge denied the NFL’s request Monday for an expedited hearing on Elliott’s injunction over his six-game suspension. The hearing will be on its original date, Oct. 30.

The NFL gave Elliott a six-game suspension for violating the league’s conduct policy. Last year, Elliott was alleged to be involved in a domestic incident with his then girlfriend, who accused Elliott of hitting her multiple times.

Elliott has denied the claims and his case with the NFL has gone back and forth in the court system. He currently has a temporary restraining order on his suspension.

Elliott had 147 yards rushing Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers with three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving.

The Redskins play the Cowboys at FedEx Field next Sunday at 4:25 p.m.