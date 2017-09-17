Tonight my Grandma Jean went home to be with the Lord. Her passing was sudden, but because of The Gospel, we will see her again! She left a Spiritual heritage for her children’s children (Deut 6:2) Her favorite song was “In the Garden”. She is now living that hymn more than ever before!

