The widow of Sgt. La David Johnson said Monday that President Trump couldn’t remember her husband’s name.

“[Mr. Trump] said he knew what he signed up for but it hurts anyways. And I was, it made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it. He couldn’t remember my husband’s name. The only way he remembered my husband’s name [was] because he told me he had my husband’s report in front of him, and that’s when he actually said ‘La David,’” Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt. Johnson, said on ABC News.

“I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name, and that’s what hurt me the most,” she said.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter to dispute the widow’s claim.

Sgt. Johnson’s death has been the source of much controversy in the past week after Rep. Frederica Wilson, Democrat of Florida, revealed part of the phone call to the media. Ms. Wilson said that Mr. Trump told Ms. Johnson that her husband “knew what he signed up for” during a phone conversation days after her husband’s death. Ms. Wilson is a friend of the family and heard part of the phone conversations between Mr. Trump and Mrs. Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson was killed in an ambush attack in Niger on Oct. 4 along with three other American soldiers. He was laid to rest on Saturday in Florida.

Mrs. Johnson said that Ms. Wilson is a longtime friend and that she was telling the truth in her description of the phone call.

“Whatever Ms. Wilson said was not fabricated,” Mrs. Johnson said. “What she said was 100 percent correct.”

Mrs. Johnson added that she did not say anything to Mr. Trump on the phone call, but that she has numerous questions surrounding her husband’s death.

“I want to know why it took them 48 hours to find my husband. Why couldn’t I see my husband? Every time I asked to see my husband they wouldn’t let me,” she said.

According to her account, the military said her husband was in some kind of “wrap” and wouldn’t allow her to see the body. She said she plans to keeping pushing for answers on why and how her husband was killed.