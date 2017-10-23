PHOENIX (AP) - Officials at a Phoenix-area school district say a high school football player who collapsed during a game has died.

Moon Valley High School junior Carlos Sanchez died Sunday, two days after collapsing on the field and being taken to a hospital.

12 News (KPNX-TV) reports the 16-year-old was playing in the game against Cactus High School Friday night when he was stricken. Teammate Malik Clark told the station that Carlos appeared to be fine after making a tackle but collapsed a few seconds later.

Moon Valley coach Seth Millican on Monday called Carlos a “constant force of hard work and selflessness on our team” and that how he lived made everyone on the team a better person.

The Glendale Union High School District sent extra counselors to the school Monday.

