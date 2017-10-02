Tony Podesta and The Podesta Group are now being investigated as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion claims between the Trump campaign and Russia, NBC News reported.

The group became part of the probe after Mr. Mueller’s team looked into former Trump campaign head Paul Manafort’s finances. Mr. Podesta is the brother to John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, although he is not part of Mr. Mueller’s investigation at this time.

According to the report, the group was connected to a public relations campaign for a nonprofit in Ukraine called European Centre for a Modern Ukraine. Tony Podesta’s group worked on the campaign, but now Mr. Mueller’s team is looking at possible criminal activity through violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, NBC News said. The Podesta Group apparently did not filed the necessary paperwork disclosing its work in Ukraine until after it was reported in the media.

The ECMU was reportedly supported by a pro-Russia political party in the Ukraine for which Mr. Manafort worked as a consultant.

In a statement to NBC News, the Podesta Group said it was “cooperating fully” with Mr. Mueller’s office.